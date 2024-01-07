Watch: Third umpire's wrong button press creates stir in Big Bash League, video goes viral

Headlines

Budget 2024: Why was Budget presentation date changed to February 1?

'Haven't clinched ICC trophies yet, But...': Ravichandran Ashwin fires back at Michael Vaughan's criticism

Delhi schools to remain closed for next 5 days for students up to Class 5

Meet IAS officer who suffered 16 fractures, underwent 8 surgeries, cracked UPSC exam, her AIR was...

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal urges Muslims to stay home from Jan 20-25; BJP hits back

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Budget 2024: Why was Budget presentation date changed to February 1?

'Haven't clinched ICC trophies yet, But...': Ravichandran Ashwin fires back at Michael Vaughan's criticism

Meet IAS officer who suffered 16 fractures, underwent 8 surgeries, cracked UPSC exam, her AIR was...

10 symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency

AI imagines popular fictional characters skiing 

Popular characters in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah who left show midway

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Weather Change Triggers Rise In Viral Infections, Including COVID-19 In Delhi

Israel-Hamas War: At least 18 Palestinians Killed After Israel Attacks A House In Gaza's Khan Younis

Aditya L1 Mission: Big Day For India! ISRO's First Sun Mission All Set To Enter In Final Orbit

After making one of the worst-rated Hindi movies, this director's next three films grossed Rs 1487 crore, he is...

Anurag Dobhal says he had suicidal thoughts after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 17: 'I was not allowed to...'

Meet actress who made debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan, was replaced in cult classic two days before shoot, she is now...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Third umpire's wrong button press creates stir in Big Bash League, video goes viral

During the match between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars, the third umpire wrongly gave the batter out after he pressed the wrong button and quickly reversed his decision leaving the players in splits.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a bizarre turn of events during the Big Bash League clash between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars, the third umpire mistakenly gave the batter out after pressing the wrong button. The incident, which quickly went viral, occurred when James Vince hit the ball straight towards bowler Imad Wasim.

Upon hitting the stumps, the run-out decision was referred to the third umpire. Despite clear replays showing that Josh Philippe was comfortably inside his crease, the giant screen displayed an out decision, causing confusion. However, the on-field umpire promptly rectified the error, informing the players of the mistake and reversing the decision. The comical incident left both Philippe and Stars' Glenn Maxwell in fits of laughter.

Despite the umpiring blunder, Stars went on to defeat Sixers by six wickets in the match. James Vince played a crucial role, scoring 79 off 57 balls, while Daniel Hughes contributed with a brilliant 32-ball-41. Earlier in the game, Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Hilton Cartwright showcased impressive performances, helping Sixers reach a total of 156 in 20 overs.

In other Big Bash League news, former Australia captain Aaron Finch announced his retirement from the tournament after an illustrious 13-season career with Melbourne Renegades. Melbourne Renegades paid tribute to Finch as a legend, acknowledging his remarkable contributions to Australian white-ball cricket. The 37-year-old confirmed his decision at Marvel Stadium ahead of the Renegades' clash with the Hobart Hurricanes.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Spider emerges from man's ear in terrifying viral video, internet is scared

US President Biden gives powerful January 6 anniversary speech, asserts that Donald Trump wants 'revenge, retribution'

Bangladesh Elections: Opposition BNP comes down heavily on Commonwealth Secretary General’s call ahead of today's voting

Meet actress who got married 5 times, still remained alone, died in poverty, her last rites were...

Watch: Salman Khan bashes Samarth Jurel aka Chintu for provoking Abhishek Kumar, calling him 'baap ka mental beta'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE