Watch: Third umpire's wrong button press creates stir in Big Bash League, video goes viral

In a bizarre turn of events during the Big Bash League clash between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars, the third umpire mistakenly gave the batter out after pressing the wrong button. The incident, which quickly went viral, occurred when James Vince hit the ball straight towards bowler Imad Wasim.

Upon hitting the stumps, the run-out decision was referred to the third umpire. Despite clear replays showing that Josh Philippe was comfortably inside his crease, the giant screen displayed an out decision, causing confusion. However, the on-field umpire promptly rectified the error, informing the players of the mistake and reversing the decision. The comical incident left both Philippe and Stars' Glenn Maxwell in fits of laughter.

Despite the umpiring blunder, Stars went on to defeat Sixers by six wickets in the match. James Vince played a crucial role, scoring 79 off 57 balls, while Daniel Hughes contributed with a brilliant 32-ball-41. Earlier in the game, Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Hilton Cartwright showcased impressive performances, helping Sixers reach a total of 156 in 20 overs.

In other Big Bash League news, former Australia captain Aaron Finch announced his retirement from the tournament after an illustrious 13-season career with Melbourne Renegades. Melbourne Renegades paid tribute to Finch as a legend, acknowledging his remarkable contributions to Australian white-ball cricket. The 37-year-old confirmed his decision at Marvel Stadium ahead of the Renegades' clash with the Hobart Hurricanes.