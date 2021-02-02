Watch: Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan 'bowled over' in a funny celebration

Tamil Nadu team's celebrations have taken the cricket world by storm after winning the recent edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. This was Tamil Nadu side's second title win in the Domestic T20 competition after they won in the inaugural season 2006/07.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik led the side on and off the field. After the win, the team danced on the song Vaathi Coming from the recent Tamil blockbuster Master, Karthik started grooving then indicated to the whole team to join him in sync with the music.

And in another viral celebration after the 7-wicket win against Baroda, the whole team got bowled over by an Arun Karthik delivery. Yes, that's true. Tamil Nadu opener N Jagadeesan posted the video on late Sunday night after his side's win.

The whole team stood in a group with stumps in hand pretending to stop and play the ball, Arun Karthik kicked the ball softly towards his teammates. As soon as the ball passed the first player in the front of the gang, the whole gently fell to the ground in sync again. Even the player who kicked the ball and one near the cameraperson, also fall and after the fall, the whole team rejoices like they have won another title on the same night.

Tamil Nadu, who missed out on the title in the last season by inches as they lost the final to Karnataka by just one run, went the distance this around, by winning the trophy. Skipper Dinesh Karthik had said that the team was really hurt by the last time's loss. From opening batsman Hari Nishanth to big-hitting Shahrukh Khan in the batting line-up and from pacer M Mohammed to spinner Mnimaran Siddharth, it was a team performance from the southern state side as beat the Baroda side comprehensively in the final.