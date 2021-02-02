Watch, Dinesh Karthik and Tamil Nadu grooving on Vijay's 'Master' song after Syed Mushtaq Ali title will make your day

Tamil Nadu finally broke their long wait for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as they defeated Baroda by seven wickets in the final of the 2021 edition of the tournament. This was their first win after 14 years, having won the 2007 inaugural edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik. Following their magnificent win, the celebrations and the fun that the Tamil Nadu cricket team had taken social media by storm. In one video uploaded by Narayan Jagadeesan, the Tamil Nadu players are lined up like pins in the bowling alley and Jagadeesan rolls a football on the turf. The players then act like they are falling over and he captions it by saying, "Bowled over by this team."

However, one video uploaded by Dinesh Karthik on his Instagram account has taken social media by storm. In the short video, Dinesh Karthik and the entire Tamil Nadu team are seen dancing to the tune of the superhit film Master starring Vijay. The background of the music is from the song 'Vaathi coming', a song that has gone viral with 18 million hits on Youtube in less than four days. Such is the impact of the song that Ravichandran Ashwin's interview series let me tell you a Kutti story (Short story) is based on one of the songs from Master.

Tamil Nadu on top

The rise of Tamil Nadu in the domestic Twenty20 circuit might boil down to the successful handling of the Tamil Nadu Premier League in the last couple of years. In 2020, they were denied the chance to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali title when they lost to Karnataka by one run in Surat. However, in 2020, under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik, Tamil Nadu did not lose a single game as they won the title undefeated.

In the final against Baroda in Motera, Tamil Nadu chose to bowl. Manimaran Siddharth, who was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders prior to IPL 2021, was the chief destroyer with 4/20 as Baroda was reduced to 36/6. However, a partnership of 58 between Vishnu Solanki and Atit Sheth gave Baroda some respectability. However, Solanki missed out on his fifty and Baroda could only manage 120/9. In response, Tamil Nadu was rarely troubled and they chased the target down with two overs to spare.