WATCH: Shakib Al Hasan shouts at umpire, charges at him in anger amid furious argument during BPL game

Image Source: Twitter

Shakib Al Hasan and controversy have become almost synonymous in recent times. On Tuesday, the Bangladesh all-rounder's temper once again took center stage during a Bangladesh Premier League match between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders. Just before the start of the second innings, Shakib stormed onto the field, creating a stir among the spectators.

After restricting Riders to 158, Barishal's openers Chaturanga de Silva and Anamul Haque strode to the crease to begin the chase. However, before the innings could start, Shakib seemed agitated while standing near the boundary. It appeared that Shakib wanted Anamul to take the strike, though the exact reason for his agitation remained a mystery.

Soon after, Shakib stormed onto the field in frustration and had an animated discussion with both the umpires. The opposing team's captain also got involved and after a heated minute-long exchange, the all-rounder returned to the dugout.

WATCH:

Fir mil baithe 2 yaar, Shakib aur umpire!



Shakib alone is marketing #BPL better than #BCBpic.twitter.com/mfNHCIMSPG January 10, 2023

Despite the controversy that marred the start of the innings, the Barishal team registered a comfortable victory. Ibrahim Zadran was the top scorer for the side with an impressive 52 runs, while Mehidy Hasan powered the chase with a blistering 43 runs off just 29 balls.

READ| IND vs SL: Virat Kohli smashes 45th ODI century, equals Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI tons at home