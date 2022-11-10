Watch: Rohit Sharma left in tears after losing against England in T20 World Cup semi-final

Image Source: Twitter

India were defeated by England by a ten-wicket margin in the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. The Indian bowlers were smashed all over the ground by the English openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler, who put on a record 170-run partnership.

After another knockout game, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was in tears when the game ended and players headed back to their changing rooms. The feelings may have sprung from the fact that Rohit may have played his final T20 World Cup as he nears the end of his career.

Nobody expected the Men in Blue to lose so badly in the World Cup. As a result, the Indian supporters and players were stunned, as the defeat was difficult to accept.



Speaking about his performance, Rohit Sharma scored 27 runs off 28 balls in this clash. He hit four boundaries in his innings. But, his strike rate was 96.42 as it did not help his team.

Coming to the match, India batted first and scored 168 runs for six wickets in 20 overs. Virat Kohli hit 50 runs off 40 balls, with four boundaries and one six. Hardik Pandya also scored 63 runs off 33 balls, including four boundaries and five sixes.

In response, England chased down the target and won by 10 wickets. Jos Buttler hit 80* runs off 49 balls, while Alex Hales struck 86* runs off 47 balls. Hales was also named player of the match for his match knock.

