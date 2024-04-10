Twitter
Watch: Rohit Sharma imitates Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and other cricket legends during MI's net session

Currently, Rohit Sharma is representing the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 04:35 PM IST

article-main
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
Rohit Sharma is widely recognized for his sense of humor both on and off the cricket field. In addition to his comedic talents, he has also showcased his ability to imitate other cricketers in a recent viral video that has been circulating on social media.

The amusing clip captures Rohit mimicking former cricketing greats such as Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Rahul Dravid, much to the delight of fans who shared the video online.

Currently, Rohit Sharma is representing the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The 36-year-old is focusing solely on his role as an opening batsman for MI this year, having passed on the captaincy to Hardik Pandya.

Watch:

The Hitman has been in decent form during the IPL 2024 season, scoring 49, 0, 26, and 43 in his recent matches. His latest performance was crucial in securing Mumbai Indians' first victory of the season against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, earning them 2 valuable points.

Mumbai Indians will now take on Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore at home on April 11th, with the match kicking off at 7:30 pm IST.

