Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Double standards of US on mysterious deaths of Indian students in its territory

IPL 2024: Explosive batting by Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma goes in vain as SRH beat PBKS by 2 runs

Fardeen Khan reveals why he chose to make comeback after 14 years with Heeramandi: 'I felt that the age I am in...'

Udhampur Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Alka Yagnik reacts to Choli Ke Peeche remix in Crew: 'Usme rap-wap daal ke...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Double standards of US on mysterious deaths of Indian students in its territory

Alka Yagnik reacts to Choli Ke Peeche remix in Crew: 'Usme rap-wap daal ke...'

GT vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: RR aim to continue their winning streak against GT

Weight loss tips: 10 ways to lose weight in summer season

7 must-watch Bollywood films produced by Boney Kapoor

10 warning signs of high bad LDL cholesterol levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Fardeen Khan reveals why he chose to make comeback after 14 years with Heeramandi: 'I felt that the age I am in...'

Alka Yagnik reacts to Choli Ke Peeche remix in Crew: 'Usme rap-wap daal ke...'

Not Zanjeer or Abhimaan, the first film in which Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were paired together was...

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Explosive batting by Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma goes in vain as SRH beat PBKS by 2 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings remains fifth and sixth in the standings.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 11:35 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs Mullanpur, Apr 9 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by two runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday. Chasing 183 for a win, Punjab could only manage 180 for 6 with Shashank Singh top-scoring with 46 not out off 25 balls.

Ashutosh Sharma also remained not out on 33 off 15 balls while Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza chipped in with 29 and 28 respectively. For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most successful bowler with two wickets for 32 runs.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh grabbed 4/29 to help Punjab Kings restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 182 for 9. Harshal Patel and Sam Curran chipped in with two wickets apiece.

For SRH, who were asked to bat first, Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with a 37-ball 64 studded with four boundaries and five sixes but he did not get enough support from his colleagues. Abdul Samad made 25 to be the next highest scorer for SRH.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 182/9; 20 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 64; Arshdeep Singh 4/29, Harshal Patel 2/30, Sam Curran 2/41).

Punjab Kings: 180 for 6 in 20 overs (Shashank Singh 46 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/32).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Total solar eclipse begins across North America, watch video here

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: What time will Surya Grahan start in India today? Know timings, how to watch

Meet brothers, seeking Rs 8000 crore loan to buy Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, their massive net worth is…

Gautam Adani’s group reveals Rs 2.3 lakh crore plan, to invest Rs 1500000000000 in world’s largest…

Yamaha MT-15, Fascino and Ray-ZR get new colour options in India, take a look

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement