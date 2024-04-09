IPL 2024: Explosive batting by Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma goes in vain as SRH beat PBKS by 2 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings remains fifth and sixth in the standings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs Mullanpur, Apr 9 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by two runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday. Chasing 183 for a win, Punjab could only manage 180 for 6 with Shashank Singh top-scoring with 46 not out off 25 balls.

Ashutosh Sharma also remained not out on 33 off 15 balls while Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza chipped in with 29 and 28 respectively. For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most successful bowler with two wickets for 32 runs.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh grabbed 4/29 to help Punjab Kings restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 182 for 9. Harshal Patel and Sam Curran chipped in with two wickets apiece.

For SRH, who were asked to bat first, Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with a 37-ball 64 studded with four boundaries and five sixes but he did not get enough support from his colleagues. Abdul Samad made 25 to be the next highest scorer for SRH.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 182/9; 20 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 64; Arshdeep Singh 4/29, Harshal Patel 2/30, Sam Curran 2/41).

Punjab Kings: 180 for 6 in 20 overs (Shashank Singh 46 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/32).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)