Headlines

Not Sanjay Dutt, but this National Awardee was Subhash Ghai's original choice to play Khal Nayak

This actor has done just one film, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Prabhas; been to prison, secret to his wealth is...

India's most expensive web series cost Rs 200 crore, more than Dunki, Animal; it's not Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Farzi

Winter Solstice 2023: All you need to know about the shortest day of year

Watch: RCB's latest buy handed four-match ban for 'intimidating' umpire during Big Bash League match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Sanjay Dutt, but this National Awardee was Subhash Ghai's original choice to play Khal Nayak

This actor has done just one film, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Prabhas; been to prison, secret to his wealth is...

India's most expensive web series cost Rs 200 crore, more than Dunki, Animal; it's not Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Farzi

Healthy snacks to eat in winter

9 must-watch comedy films of Shah Rukh Khan

Tips to follow fitness resolution successfully

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Not Sanjay Dutt, but this National Awardee was Subhash Ghai's original choice to play Khal Nayak

This actor has done just one film, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Prabhas; been to prison, secret to his wealth is...

Ajay Devgn reacts to daughter Nysa Devgan being followed by paparazzi, trolled on social media: ‘You can’t change…’

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: RCB's latest buy handed four-match ban for 'intimidating' umpire during Big Bash League match

The 28-year-old England international has been charged with a Level 3 offense under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 06:37 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sydney Sixers' versatile player, Tom Curran, has encountered a major setback as he has been handed a four-match ban for engaging in an altercation with an umpire prior to a Big Bash League (BBL) game. The 28-year-old England international has been charged with a Level 3 offense under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct, leading the team to announce his suspension on Thursday. The incident took place during a practice session ahead of the Sixers' match against the Hobart Hurricanes on December 11 in Launceston.

According to the official media release, Curran was attempting to perform a practice run-up when a fourth umpire intervened, preventing him from accessing the pitch. This incident subsequently resulted in an altercation.

"The umpire took position next to the stumps, blocking Curran from approaching the pitch and gestured to Curran to move away from the pitch," the CA statement stated.

"Curran was seen in the footage gesturing to the umpire to move away from the pitch. Curran then attempted to perform a practice run-up and run at pace straight towards the umpire who stood in the bowling crease facing Curran. The umpire stepped to his right to avoid the risk of collision."

Curran has been issued four Suspension Points under clause 2.17 of the CA Code of Conduct.

According to Sydney Sixers, clause 2.17 relates to ‘Intimidation or attempted intimidation of an Umpire or Match Referee whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during a Match.'.

The franchise has expressed their intention to appeal the imposed ban on Curran.

“Tom and the club maintain that Tom did not knowingly or intentionally intimidate a match official, and on legal advice, we will exercise our right to appeal the decision. We will support Tom during this period and look forward to him returning to the field,” Head of Sydney Sixers Rachael Haynes said.

READ| Fan requests MS Dhoni's support for RCB to secure IPL trophy; CSK Legends' response takes the internet by storm

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer Saloni Verma, who cracked UPSC without coaching, bagged AIR...

Fan requests MS Dhoni's support for RCB to secure IPL trophy; CSK Legends' response takes the internet by storm

Salaar is Prabhas' last ticket to retaining superstardom: Trade experts on why this is a 'do-or-die film' for Rebel Star

Mission Start Ab investors share how their show is different from Shark Tank India: 'What you see in 15-minute pitch...'

IPL Auction 2024: Full list of players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE