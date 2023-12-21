Watch: RCB's latest buy handed four-match ban for 'intimidating' umpire during Big Bash League match

The 28-year-old England international has been charged with a Level 3 offense under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct.

Sydney Sixers' versatile player, Tom Curran, has encountered a major setback as he has been handed a four-match ban for engaging in an altercation with an umpire prior to a Big Bash League (BBL) game. The 28-year-old England international has been charged with a Level 3 offense under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct, leading the team to announce his suspension on Thursday. The incident took place during a practice session ahead of the Sixers' match against the Hobart Hurricanes on December 11 in Launceston.

According to the official media release, Curran was attempting to perform a practice run-up when a fourth umpire intervened, preventing him from accessing the pitch. This incident subsequently resulted in an altercation.

"The umpire took position next to the stumps, blocking Curran from approaching the pitch and gestured to Curran to move away from the pitch," the CA statement stated.

"Curran was seen in the footage gesturing to the umpire to move away from the pitch. Curran then attempted to perform a practice run-up and run at pace straight towards the umpire who stood in the bowling crease facing Curran. The umpire stepped to his right to avoid the risk of collision."

Curran has been issued four Suspension Points under clause 2.17 of the CA Code of Conduct.

According to Sydney Sixers, clause 2.17 relates to ‘Intimidation or attempted intimidation of an Umpire or Match Referee whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during a Match.'.

The franchise has expressed their intention to appeal the imposed ban on Curran.

“Tom and the club maintain that Tom did not knowingly or intentionally intimidate a match official, and on legal advice, we will exercise our right to appeal the decision. We will support Tom during this period and look forward to him returning to the field,” Head of Sydney Sixers Rachael Haynes said.

