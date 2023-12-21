Headlines

Fan requests MS Dhoni's support for RCB to secure IPL trophy; CSK Legends' response takes the internet by storm

During a recent event, a devoted fan of the Royal Challengers Bangalore approached Dhoni, requesting his support in helping the franchise secure their first-ever IPL title.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

MS Dhoni is currently the most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having won five trophies with the Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni's exceptional leadership skills have propelled him to great heights in his cricketing career, earning him the admiration of fans who consider him a gamechanger.

During a recent event, a devoted fan of the Royal Challengers Bangalore approached Dhoni, requesting his support in helping the franchise secure their first-ever IPL title. In response, Dhoni delivered a witty remark that left everyone in stitches.

“They’re a very good team but also what you need to see is in cricket everything doesn’t go according to plan. So, if you’re talking about IPL, all the ten teams more often than not, if they have the full players, all of them are very strong teams. The problem arises if you’re missing a few players because of injury or reasons like that,” said Dhoni at an event.

Dhoni extended his best wishes to all the teams for the upcoming season. He humbly acknowledged that he couldn't offer much support as he already had numerous concerns regarding his own team.

“So, they’re a very good team and everybody has a fair chance in IPL. As of now, I’ve so many things to worry about in my own team so I would like to wish all the teams all the very best. But more than that I can’t really do much as of now because imagine me trying to come out of the way to support or help some other team then how will our fans feel,” he added.

Notably, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faced off in the final of the 2011 Indian Premier League (IPL), with CSK emerging victorious by a margin of 58 runs. Moreover, CSK has consistently held the upper hand over RCB, having emerged victorious in 20 out of the 31 matches played between the two teams.

In contrast, RCB made strategic acquisitions during the IPL 2024 mini-auction to bolster their squad for the upcoming season. They secured the services of Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, and Saurav Chauhan. With these additions, RCB aims to finally put an end to their prolonged trophy drought in the IPL 2024, fueling their determination for success.

