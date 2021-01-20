Forget India, whole world will stand up and salute you: WATCH Ravi Shastri's dressing room speech post historic win

Came to The Gabba, saw and conquered the fortress and the Indian team made sure to do it in style. After not having regular captain Virat Kohli, who was on paternity leave and the likes of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul – all suffered various injuries, critics ruled out India's chances of winning.

However, the Men in Blue, who played with 20 members of the squad in the series, made sure to shut down all and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. The victory was necessary for Ajinkya Rahane & Co. who defeated Australia 2-1 in the 4-match Test series in their own home.

As India wrapped up the series in Brisbane, coach Ravi Shastri had a meltdown in the dressing room while addressing his boys after the historic result. Shastri admitted having tears in his eyes with the way the boys defeated all odds to breach Australia's fortress.

"Guys, I had tears in my eyes, the courage, the resolve, the spirit you guys have shown, you know, is unreal. Not for once you were down (despite the) injuries, the 36 all-out, you know, you had the self-belief in you.

"It doesn’t come overnight, this happened over a period of time. But now you have got the self-belief, you can see where you have taken your game as a team.

"Today, forget India, the whole world will stand up and salute you. So, remember what you guys have done today. You need to enjoy this moment, don’t let it just get away, but enjoy it as much as you can.

"To all the debutants, the support staff, the masseurs, the slingers to everybody, you have all been outstanding,” Shastri said as he was applauded by the players," Shastri said.

WATCH:

Brisbane saw Rishabh Pant chase down the daunting target of 328 runs on the 5th day and Shastri admitted that the southpaw gave many of his fans heart-attacks.

While talking about Rishabh Pant, Shastri said, "While you were batting you gave heart-attacks to all the fans. There were doctors in every home in India. But what you have done is magnificent."