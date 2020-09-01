Search icon
WATCH KXIP head coach Anil Kumble become Mohammed Shami's personal photographer

Apart from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the other franchises - all in UAE - are gearing up for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 01, 2020, 09:21 PM IST

Anil Kumble and Mohammed Shami

While the schedule for the same has not yet been revealed, the cash-rich tournament will begin from September 19.

With most of the cricketers finished with their quarantine and being in the bio-secure bubble, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) head coach Anil Kumble and cricketer Mohammed Shami took a break from all the practice.

Not just that, Kumble even turned into a personal photographer for Shami. In the video shared by KXIP, Kumble can be seen lying on the sand while Shami is posing for the camera.

WATCH:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As for CSK, in the recent COVID-19 test conducted, the members, who were tested positive have now been tested negative, a source within the franchise said. The players are set to start their training finally from September 4. 

"All CSK members who tested positive have now tested negative," the source told ANI.

Among the eight franchises, the Chennai-based team are the side yet to start training after being forced to extend their quarantine period. 

