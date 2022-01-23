Watch: KL Rahul pulls off stunning one-handed throw to dismiss Temba Bavuma in 3rd ODI

Team India have begun the third ODI between the two sides really well. After winning the toss in Cape Town, skipper KL Rahul decided to bowl first and he was on-song to dismiss opposite skipper Temba Bavuma with a brilliant one-handed throw.

Bavuma was playing on 8 when he tried to steal a single towards mid-off but Rahul was alert to the danger, he ran towards the ball, collected it and threw it in one motion and was able to pull off a direct hit.

On-field umpires went to the third-umpire for a review and the replays showed that Bavuma had fallen short of his crease by inches and had to take the long walk back to the pavilion thanks to a bullseye throw from KL Rahul.

Here is the video of KL Rahul's stunning throw to dismiss Temba Bavuma:

Meanwhile, choosing to bowl first, Team India began the game really well, with Deepak Chahar dismissing Janneman Malan early on. Malan had scored 91 runs in the previous ODI between these two sides, but Chahar trapped the Proteas batsman really well.

Later, Rahul inflicted the run out on Temba Bavuma and reduced the South African side to 34/2. At the time of writing, the hosts had managed to score 64/2, with Aiden Markram on 12 runs with 11 deliveries played and Quinton de Kock (40 off 39 balls) nearing his fifty.