IND vs SA: Wondering how to pronounce South Africa cricketer Janneman Malan's name? We tell you

South Africa batsman Janneman Malan was in complete control of the game on Friday evening in the second ODI against India. He scored a flawless 91 and took his team to victory in an almost one-sided match.

But while he was batting, a section of Indian fans were wondering how to pronounce his name. The reason behind it was simple. 'Jaaneman' in Hindustani means beloved, and Janneman sounds quite similar.

Of course, his batting is being loved by fans across the globe, but his name is pronounced as Yanneman Malan, and not 'Jaaneman'.

Why do South Africans pronounce J as Y?



E.g. Janneman Malan, Johan Botha, Marco Jansen#SouthAfrica #Cricket — Syed Mohammad Hussain (@SMHussain_) April 24, 2021

Just realised that all my life i was pronouncing Jacques Kallis incorrectly. Proper pronunciation is Yaak Kallis.



Same goes with Janneman Malan; Yanneman Malan.



Afrikaan names are interesting. May 21, 2020

The 25-year-old flamboyant batsman has played 13 matches so far with an average over 75. This shows how important he is in South Africa’s game-plan as far as the ODIs are concerned.

On Friday, he proved his worth one more time and became a 'beloved' to even the fiercest Indian fans. Hope they get to know their favourite cricketer by the real sound of his name.

As far as the 2nd ODI is concerned, India could not bounce back from their first 31-runs defeat and went on to lose the second as well by 7 wickets. While the Proteas have already won the series, they will be facing each other for the third and final ODI on Sunday.