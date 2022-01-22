IPL 2022: From MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli to KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya - Full list of retained players and draft picks

The cash-rich event of the country - the Indian Premier League (IPL) - is the most anticipated event of the year. With the mega-auction, just three days away and all franchises - including the two new teams - have all but selected their top players they either wanted to retain or from the draft pick.

The league on Saturday also announced that a total of 1,214 players, from India and other countries, had registered for the 2022 auction. Australia - with 59 - has the most numbers of overseas names listed, while South Africa (48) and the West Indies (41) are not too far behind.

The mega auction will see some intense bidding wars happening with the teams, however, there are few big names that won't be part of the auction pool after they were retained by their respective sides or chosen as draft picks by the two new IPL franchises.

Here is a full list of the players retained or picked by their respective teams:

Chennai Super Kings (Purse Remaining - Rs 48 crore):

Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore)

MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore)

Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore)

Delhi Capitals (Purse Remaining - Rs 47.5 crore):

Rishabh Pant (Rs 16 crore)

Axar Patel (Rs 9 crore)

Prithvi Shaw (Rs 7.5 crore)

Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.5 crore)

Kolkata Knight Riders (Purse Remaining - Rs 48 crore):

Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore)

Varun Chakaravarthy (Rs 8 crore)

Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore)

Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore)

Mumbai Indians (Purse Remaining - Rs 48 crore):

Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 crore)

Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore)

Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore)

Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore)

Punjab Kings (Purse Remaining - Rs 72 crore):

Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore)

Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore)

Rajasthan Royals (Purse Remaining - Rs 62 crore):

Sanju Samson (Rs 14 crore)

Jos Buttler (Rs 10 crore)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 4 crore)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Purse Remaining - Rs 57 crore):

Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crore)

Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crore)

Mohammed Siraj (Rs 7 crore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Purse Remaining - Rs 68 crore):

Kane Williamson (Rs 14 crore)

Abdul Samad (Rs 4 crore)

Umran Malik (Rs 4 crore)

Team Ahmedabad:

Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore)

Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore)

Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore)

Team Lucknow:

KL Rahul (Rs 17 crore)

Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore)

Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore)