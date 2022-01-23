IND vs SA: KL Rahul wins toss elects to field first, Suryakumar Yadav and Jayant Yadav start

Having lost the ODI series to South Africa, India will be looking to avoid a whitewash and salvage some pride in the 3rd and final ODI of the series.

Team India skipper KL Rahul won the toss on Sunday in the 3rd ODI between India and South Africa and he's elected to field first. There are four changes in the Indian lineup with Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Prasidh Krishna coming into the playing XI for the Men in Blues.

Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar make way for the incoming players.

South African skipper Temba Bavuma has also made one change to the Proteas lineup, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has come into the playing XI to replace Tabraiz Shamsi.

KL Rahul spoke that the boys have already forgotten about the past setbacks, having surrendered the ODI series and the Test series as well, while stating that all of the players will be focused despite the game being a dead-rubber.

Temba Bavuma meanwhile stated that the home side will be vary of not being complacent against an Indian team, despite having wrapped up the series, the Proteas will be looking to continue their momentum of from the previous games and finish the series on a high.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

India: S Dhawan, K L Rahul (c), V Kohli, S Iyer, R Pant (wk), S Yadav, J Yadav, P Krishna, D Chahar, J Bumrah, Y Chahal

South Africa: Q de Kock (wk), J Malan, A Markram, R van der Dussen, T Bavuma (c), D Miller, A Phehlukwayo, K Maharaj, D Pretorius, S Magala, L Ngidi