Watch: Jonny Bairstow left stunned after enduring an exceptionally rare run-out in the 2nd Ashes Test

Image Source: Twitter

The morning session on Day 5 witnessed an extraordinary performance from Ben Stokes, who single-handedly kept England's hopes alive with a remarkable Test century. However, amidst the excitement, the most talked-about and replayed moment of the second Ashes Test was the bizarre run out of Jonny Bairstow. This incident, orchestrated by Australia's wicketkeeper Alex Carey, showcased Bairstow's inexplicable mistake and ultimately led to his dismissal.

The incident occurred in the 52nd over, just moments before lunch on the final day of the Test match. England, eager to level the series after Australia's victory in Birmingham, were relying on a strong performance. Cameron Green delivered a short and wide ball, prompting Bairstow to duck. Without consulting the wicketkeeper or the players in the slip, Bairstow casually walked out of the crease.

Excellent work by Alex Carey to run out Jonny Bairstow.



Terrific presence of mind there! pic.twitter.com/0hrfGstX65 July 2, 2023

Carey, fully aware of the situation, swiftly threw the ball towards the stumps, successfully dislodging the bails. The Australian team immediately appealed, leaving Bairstow stunned and bewildered. He was left in disbelief, both at the sight of his dismissal and the possibility of it. Several Australian players surrounded Stokes and Bairstow, exchanging a few words in the process.

According to Law 20, a ball is considered dead when it is “finally settled”, which is “is a matter for the umpire alone to decide.” In fact, umpire Ahsan Raza had not even called it over. Later on Sky Sports commentary, former England captain Mike Atherton revealed a message from former award-winning umpire Simon Taufel who explained that the ball is not considered dead until “both sides disregard that the ball is in play.”

The Lord's crowd expressed their discontent with the decision by chanting, "Shame on the old Aussies, always cheating!" Their disapproval grew louder with each boundary hit by Stokes after the incident. Meanwhile, the new batter, Stuart Broad, tapped his bat at both ends while casting glances at the umpire, leading to a heated exchange of words.

READ| Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe to qualify for 2023 ODI World Cup in India