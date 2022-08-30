Watch: Irfan Pathan, Wasim Akram's reaction live TV on seeing Hardik Pandya is pure gold

Irfan Pathan, Wasim Akram's reaction is pure gold

Hardik Pandya was in sublime form during the India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2022. Not only did the all-rounder pick up three wickets, to help restrict Pakistan to a total of 147 runs, he also scored an unbeaten 33-run knock, including the match-winning six to get his side over the line.

For his heroics, Pandya was adjudged as the Player of the Match, and after the post-match presentation ceremony, where the all-rounder collected his award, he was walking back. At the same time, the pair of Irfan Pathan and Wasim Akram were still doing the post-match show alongside Mayanti Langer.

Since both Irfan and Wasim were still on-air, they couldn't say much, but their reaction still caught the eyes of netizens. The pair of them applauded Pandya as he passed by them, with Mayanti clarifying why the pair suddenly started to clap, as Hardik wasn't visible on the TV screens.

A video of this whole incident has emerged on social media, and it is being widely shared by fans.

Watch:

"The man of the hour Hardik Pandya passes us by. Congratulations to you, Hardik," TV presenter Mayanti can be heard saying in the clip.

Apart from applauding the all-rounder Pathan also lauded him as he called Pandya a 'real asset' for the team ever since he made his comeback after IPL 2022.

"What kind of form this guy is in... Hardik Pandya. We have seen that since the IPL, since he came back from injury. He is an asset to Indian cricket. In the start he took his time, they were bowling really well and Pakistan for the most part bowled back of a length to him. The first couple of balls he played on the leg side which could have been very close had he missed them," said Pathan on Star Sports.