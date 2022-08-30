Watch: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma indulged in a serious conversation during India-Pakistan match

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli showed some form in the recently concluded match between India-Pakistan in which he played a crucial knock of 35 runs in 34 deliveries and steadied the Indian innings after the team lost the wicket of KL Rahul in the first over while chasing the target of 148 runs.

READ: Ultimate Kho Kho: Chennai Quick Guns confirms playoffs berth; Mumbai Khiladis crashes out of the inaugural tournament

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's bromance is not hidden from anyone. They have always stood in support of each other whenever required and both are the senior-most members of the current Indan squad which is playing Asia Cup in UAE.

The Recently concluded game between India-Pakistan was a high-intensity encounter that went on till the last over but Hardik Pandya kept his never and won the game for the team by playing a blistering knock of 33 runs in 17 deliveries.

A Video from the game has now gone viral in which Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma seem to have some serious conversation about the Indian run-chase. Check out the video below.

It seems like they are discussing the match and Virat Kohli is hinting about something to Rohit Sharma.

Talking about the match, Led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya, Indian pacers dished out short-pitch stuff right through the innings as the first five Pakistan wickets fell to deliveries climbing to the shoulders of the Pakistani batters. Bhuvneshwar’s 4/26 and Hardik’s 3/25 gave Indian batters a relatively modest target of 148 to go one-up over Pakistan in this tournament.

READ: Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Afridi to undergo treatment and rehab in London for knee injury

It came down to Hardik to finish off the messed-up chase with an unbeaten 17-ball 33. As Hardik finished the match with a six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, he again showed why he becomes an indispensable part of the team when he is bowling at full tilt.