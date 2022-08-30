Ultimate Kho Kho: Chennai Quick Guns playoffs berth; Mumbai Khiladis crashes out of the inaugural tournament

Ultimate Kho Kho

In-form Ramji Kashyap's all-round show and P. Narsayya's brilliant attack helped Chennai Quick Guns qualify for the playoffs with a thrashing 16-point win against Mumbai Khiladis in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Monday.

Chennai Quick Guns became the third team to secure a playoff berth and also helped Telugu Yoddhas progress into the knockouts. Odisha Juggernauts and Gujarat Giants are the other two teams, who have already entered the playoffs.

Amit Patil-led Chennai Quick Guns also ended Mumbai Khiladis' hopes of last-four place with a 58-42 victory.

Ultimate Kho Kho's top attacker and defender, Kashyap defended for six minutes and 37 seconds and also scored 11 points in the attack while he was supported by Narsayya who added 14 points for the winning team with his five dismissals, four of those coming on breathtaking dives.

Coming from a strong win in their last game, Chennai Quick Guns looked confident and aggressive throughout the game as they registered.

Having taken a comfortable 12-point lead at the mid-break, Amit Patil-led Chennai Quick Guns kept things under control and made the opposition work hard for every point. They had already taken a massive lead by 30 points as the final turn became just a mere formality with scores at 54-24.

Though Mumbai Khiladis quickly added 14 points to their tally but skipper Amit Patil and in-form Ramji Kashyap ensured a playoff berth for their team with a comfortable win. Patil stayed unbeaten for 3.21 minutes while Kashyap got out just seven seconds before the end.