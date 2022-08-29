Search icon
BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match in Sharjah

Ahead of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match in Asia Cup 2022, here is all you need to know about live streaming, timing in IST, probable playing XI etc.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:18 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, match 3 of Asia Cup 2022

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will lock horns in the next fixture of Asia Cup 2022. While Afghanistan come into the match, after beating Sri Lanka by eight wickets in a one-sided contest, Bangladesh's last match was an ODI against Zimbabwe which they won by 105 runs. 

The Bangla Tigers have a new captain in Shakib Al Hasan who will be hoping to take his side all the way having finished as runners-up in both the previous editions of the Asia Cup. 

Afghanistan meanwhile have never lifted the Asia Cup trophy, but Mohammad Nabi's side shows immense determination against Sri Lanka as they first bowled out the five-time Asia Cup winners for 105 runs, and in reply, they chased it down, with a staggering 9.5 overs left. 

 After such a commanding display, Afghanistan will be hoping to give a tough fight to Shakid and Co. 

When and what time will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match start?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on August 30 (Tuesday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE. 

Which channel will telecast Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match​ in India?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 probable playing XI

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

