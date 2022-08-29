BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match in Sharjah

Afghanistan will look to seal a berth in Super 4 stage of Asia Cup against Bangladesh

Bangladesh will open their Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan on Tuesday as the two sides get ready to lock horns in Sharjah. It will be the third match of Asia Cup 2022 and could have a huge say on which of the two teams finish at the top of group A.

Talking about Afghanistan, they dominated Sri Lanka from the get-go in the tournament opener and Mohammed nabi's side will be looking to seal their place in the Super 4 stage with a win over Bangladesh.

Shakib Al Hasan's men on the other hand will be looking to deliver a statement performance, having finished runners-up in the previous two editions, the Bangla Tigers will be raring to go the distance in this year's edition of Asia Cup.

A win for Afghanistan would all but seal their qualification, but a win for Bangladesh would make things interesting in the group. Then, the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on September 1 would decide the fate of all three sides.

After a dominant show in their first game, the AfghanAtalan will take on @BCBtigers in their 2nd outing at the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2022 tomorrow at 6:30 PM AFT in Sharjah. #AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/KvfLmmgoYV — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 29, 2022

Nabi's side however would like to avoid such a scenario and keep their qualification hopes in their own hands.

Dream11 Prediction – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - Match 3 of Asia Cup

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Anamul Haque, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (C)

Batters: Sabbir Rahman, Hazratullah Zazai (VC), Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

BAN vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match Details

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, on Tuesday, August 30. The match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network channels in India. The live streaming of Asia Cup 2022 will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.