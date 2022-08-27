SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match in Dubai

Rashid Khan and Co preparing for Asia Cup 2022 opener vs Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2022 kicks off after a break of four years as Sri Lanka cross swords with Afghanistan in the tournament opener. Sri Lanka last won the prestigious tournament back in 2014, but since then, they have lost all five games in Asia Cup.

However, their recent form has been impressive, and coach Chris Silverwood has plenty of talented youngsters to choose from. Afghanistan meanwhile have also been in good momentum coming into the Asia Cup, and with the likes of Mohammad Nabi, and Rashid Khan, they also have a good mix of youth and experience.

Apart from Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, Bangladesh is also in group B, which is going to make things interesting. Afghanistan has never won the Asia Cup, but they will be hoping to change that and etch their names in the history books.

The Lankan side meanwhile is the second most successful team in the history of Asia Cup. The top two run-scorers in the tournament were Sri Lankans, similarly, the top three bowlers with most wickets in the competition are also from the island nation.

With such dominance in this particular spectacle, skipper Dasun Shanaka will be hoping to add another title to their trophy cabinet.

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka

All-rounders: Rashid Khan(C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga(VC), Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Asitha Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne

SL vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajaspaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay

Afghanistan: Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Karim Janat

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pathum Nissanka, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka, Rashid Khan(C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga(VC), Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Asitha Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match Details

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, on August 27. The match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network channels in India. The live streaming of Asia Cup 2022 will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.