IND vs PAK: Afghanistan fan kisses Hardik Pandya from TV screen after India beat Pakistan

Afghanistan fan kisses Hardik Pandya after his match-winning six

Indian and Pakistani fans are known to be the most passionate fans across the world, and when it comes to the rivalry between the two nations, these fans can go to any lengths whatsoever. However, after India's 5-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022, the reaction of an Afghanistan fan is taking the social media by storm.

In a video that is being widely shared on the internet on Monday, a fan from Afghanistan can be seen rejoicing and celebrating India's win over Pakistan. What makes the video all the more special is that the fan can be seen kissing Hardik Pandya from his television screen, after the all-rounder scored a match-winning six.

What's all the more surprising is that the reaction came all the way from Afghanistan, who are also competing in the Asia Cup, but are placed in group B.

Congratulations to all our brothers. Indians And Afghans. We the people Afghanistan celebrating this victory with or friend country indian people. #India #ViratKohli #pandya #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/FFI5VvKE0d August 28, 2022

In the video, the fan can be seen enjoying the match between India and Pakistan with his family. As soon as Pandya smashed the winning runs, he can be seen running towards his TV, to kiss the all-rounder over the screen.

Afghanistan meanwhile also began their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a resounding 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday. They are scheduled to take on Bangladesh on August 30, with Mohammad Nabi's side looking to secure their progress into the next round with a win.

India meanwhile are next in action on August 31, when they take on Hong Kong.