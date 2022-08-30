Watch: Shoaib Akhtar's miffed reaction at Virender Sehwag's 'Baap Baap hota hai' remark

Shoaib Akhtar, Virender Sehwag

After India's five-wicket win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022, there have been plenty of reactions, including that of former pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who stated that both Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma were trying to lose the match.

Akhtar also was not at all happy, when he was quizzed about Virender Sehwag's 'Baap baap hota hai' remark, which he made some time ago. The comment has been used often by Indian fans to mock Pakistan whenever the Men in Blue beat their arch-rivals.

Recently, Shoaib was part of a TV debate, wherein he was questioned about Viru's remark, to which the 'Rawalpindi Express' clearly looked miffed and he urged the anchor to talk about the match between India and Pakistan.

READ| India and Pakistan tried their best to lose the game but Hardik Pandya played brilliantly: Shoaib Akhtar

When being quizzed to reveal some untold banter from his playing days, Shoaib didn't appear impressed by the anchor's reference to Sehwag's old 'Baap baap hota hai' comment. The legendary Pakistani pacer even said that he doesn't remember when the comment was made.

"First thing, agar yeh cheez usne mere muh pe boli hoti toh woh bachta nahi. (If he had said this to my face then he wouldn’t have survived). I don’t know when and where he said this. I had even asked him once in Bangladesh whether he said this or not then he had denied it. Secondly, we should celebrate these occasions and talk about cricket rather than doing these. I respect India a lot, I respect you too and I never say such things which may create differences between the two countries," said Shoaib Akhtar.

Watch:

Shoaib Akhtar is on fire pic.twitter.com/A1XtrmveZN — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) August 27, 2022

Talking about the match between India and Pakistan, Rohit Sharma's side was dominating in both departments, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya starred as bowlers before Pandya joined hands with Ravindra Jadeja to help India get one over their historic rivals.

READ| Asia Cup 2022: Ahead of Bangladesh's first game against Afghanistan, meet The Beautiful WAGs of Bangladeshi Players

The Men in Blue return to action on Wednesday, August 31, when they take on Hong Kong.