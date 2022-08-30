Asia Cup 2022: Ahead of Bangladesh's first game against Afghanistan, meet The Beautiful WAGs of Bangladeshi Players

As Bangladesh takes on against Afghanistan in their first match of the Asia Cup 2022, Let's take a look at the Beautiful WAGs of Bangladeshi Players.
Bangladesh cricket fans pack stadiums to the rafters each time their favourite team plays. Bangladeshi cricketers don’t discuss their private lives in front of the media and like to keep it low-profile. When it comes to the wives of Bangladeshi cricketers, the glamour quotient is not less than anyone.
Let's take a look at the beautiful WAGs of Bangladeshi cricketers.
1. Umme Ahmed Shishir
Arguably, Bangladesh’s greatest cricketer ever Shakib Al Hasan fell in love with beautiful Umme Ahmed Shishir. She is a model by profession and a software engineer by education.
Umme Ahmed Shishir was living in the USA and completed her graduation there. Later on, she moved to the UK for her further studies. That’s when she met with Shakib Al Hasan who was playing county cricket in England.
Both started dating and got married in 2012. They are now parents to two adorable children.
2. Devasri Biswas Sanchita
Liton Das is Bangladesh’s promising young batsman who has impressed everyone in his short international career. Liton Das got engaged to Devasri Biswas Sanchita last year in April and after the ICC cricket world cup, both tied the knot in July.
Devasri Biswas escaped a major accident in March 2020 when a cylinder blasted off in their Dhaka home. Although she got injured with some major wounds the situation could have been much worse.
3. Jannatul Kifayet
Mushfiqur Rahim married to Jannatul Kifayet after an interesting love story. Jannatul Kifayet is the sister-in-law of another Bangladeshi cricketer Mahmadullah Riyad. Both met at the wedding of Mahmadullah Riyad and started dating.
After two years of relationship, they decided to call forever on 24th September, 2014. The couple is now parents to a beautiful baby boy.
4. Samia Parvin
Pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman got hitched to Samia Parvin after returning home from New Zealand tour in March 2019. The reception of the couple took place after the ICC cricket world cup last year.
Both knew each other for a couple of years before the marriage. Samia was a student of psychology at Dhaka University and she was also a family cousin of Mustafizur Rahman, interestingly.
5. Priyonti Debnath Puja
Talented left-hander Soumya Sarkar tied the knot with Priyonti Debnath Puja in February 2020. The traditional Bengali wedding ceremony took place at Khulna Club and both families and friends were present at the occasion.
Priyonti hails from Tutpara in Khulna and she has recently completed her ‘O’ level examination in Dhaka.