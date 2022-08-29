Vijay Deverakonda to Kartik Aaryan: 5 actors who could star in Virat Kohli's biopic

On Sunday, Vijay Deverakonda expressed his desire to play Virat Kohli's role in his biopic, while he attended the India vs Pakistan match in Dubai.

Among the many celebrities who attended the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match in Dubai, Vijay Deverakonda also hogged the limelight, and he even went on to express his desire to portray the character of Virat Kohli, in the legendary cricketer's biopic.

The Liger star was quizzed pre-match about which cricketer's biopic he would love to do, and the renowned actor stated that since MS Dhoni's biopic has already been done by the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Vijay would love to star in Kohli's biopic.

Given his popularity and flamboyance, Kohli's biopic would be a sure shot hit, here are five actors, we feel would be best suited to play the former Indian cricketer's role in his biopic.