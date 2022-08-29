Search icon
Vijay Deverakonda to Kartik Aaryan: 5 actors who could star in Virat Kohli's biopic

On Sunday, Vijay Deverakonda expressed his desire to play Virat Kohli's role in his biopic, while he attended the India vs Pakistan match in Dubai.

  Aug 29, 2022, 10:14 PM IST

Among the many celebrities who attended the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match in Dubai, Vijay Deverakonda also hogged the limelight, and he even went on to express his desire to portray the character of Virat Kohli, in the legendary cricketer's biopic. 

The Liger star was quizzed pre-match about which cricketer's biopic he would love to do, and the renowned actor stated that since MS Dhoni's biopic has already been done by the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Vijay would love to star in Kohli's biopic. 

Given his popularity and flamboyance, Kohli's biopic would be a sure shot hit, here are five actors, we feel would be best suited to play the former Indian cricketer's role in his biopic. 

1. Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda would certainly be one of the front-runners for Virat Kohli's biopic. He loves cricket, he has performed well in sports-related movies, such as both Arjun Reddy and Liger, and the fact that he's the same age as that of the former Indian skipper would make him a seamless choice for the role. 

 

2. Kartik Aaryan

Another actor who has in the past expressed his desire to portray the role of Virat Kohli on the big screen, Kartik Aaryan has the kind of immense charm that would be an absolute crowd-puller even if you take away the Virat Kohli factor. 

3. Fawad Khan

Apart from the absolutely mind-blowing acting of Fawad Khan, and the uber good looks, Virat Kohli's biopic might also propel Fawad's career to the heights which he perhaps deserves as well. 

4. Shahid Kapoor

Having played the role of a cricketer in Jersey, Shahid Kapoor would seamlessly fit into the shoes of Virat Kohli. His acting in Jersey was top-notch and he also has the natural aggression, which we all have come to love in Kohli. 

5. Angad Bedi

Who didn't love Angad Bedi's portrayal of Arvind Vasisht in Inside Edge? He's got a natural for Virat Kohli's biopic, given the fact that Bedi has cricket in his blood, the son of former Indian skipper Bishan Singh, Angad has also represented Delhi at junior levels, which makes him a supreme candidate to step into the shoes of Virat Kohli on the big-screen.

