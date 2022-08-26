From Kaviya Maran, Aditi Hundia to Malti Chahar - Meet top most 'Beautiful' cricket fans who stole the show

Check top stunning mystery girls who were spotted during a cricket match and went viral overnight.
Cricket is one of the most loved sports around the world and has a massive fan following. People are crazy about the game, especially in a country like India. Besides brilliant batting and bowling performances, there’s more that makes a match interesting. Thanks to the cameraman, we get to see so many gorgeous cricket fans attending the match.
Over the year, a lot of beautiful fans appeared during the matches on our television screens. However, a few of them became an internet sensation.
Here, in this article, we bring you a few of the beautiful cricket fans, who became an overnight sensation after they appeared in a match. Have a look-
1. Kaviya Maran
Often dubbed as the 'national crush' of India, Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kaviya Maran always gets the fans talking whenever she is seen in the stands, supporting her franchise.
Daughter of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kalanidhi Maran, Kaviya has been an ardent supporter of her team and is often dubbed the 'national crush' and 'mystery girl'.
2. Aditi Hundia
The photos of Aditi, who is an ardent fan of Mumbai Indians, went viral during the IPL final in 2019, featuring Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Fans who wanted to know more details about her found that she was a fashion model and the finalist of the Femina Miss India in 2017. Some reports mentioned her as the girlfriend of Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.
3. Malti Chahar
During the IPL 2018, pics of Malti Chahar went viral and she became an overnight star after being clicked during a Chennai Super Kings match against Mumbai Indians. However, later it was found that Malti is the sister of CSK paceman Deepak Chahar.
4. Shruti Tuli
Chennai Super Kings have a new mystery girl as their fan in IPL 2022 and it's actress Shruti Tuli. Shruti's reaction during CSK vs Punjab Kings match went viral on social media after Ambati Rayudu smashed a big six. Shruti Tuli took part in Miss Universe India pageant as well, where she finished 3rd. She has worked with MNC’s for brand endorsements.
5. Rizla Rehan
Rizla Rehan who belongs to Pakistan, became an overnight sensation after the cameraman focused on her during the 2018 Asia Cup match in Dubai and she was all over the screens in the stadium. Her repetitive appearance on the screen had the whole cyberspace crushing over her! However, later, she went viral yet again after her, "Mujhe Virat Dedo" remark during an interview went viral.
6. Navya Navora
During the India-Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four clash in 2018 it was a Pakistani girl named Navya Navora, who was spotted at the stadium and later became an internet sensation.
7. Ashrita Shetty
Ashrita is a professional actor and wife of cricketer Manish Pandey. She became a sensation on social media after she came to support SRH when Manish was a part of that franchise.
8. Shashi Dhiman
Punjab Kings (PBKS) tried to up the ante on their social media in IPL 2022 and thus they ended up hiring Shashi Dhiman, who is a stand-up comedian from Punjab. Shashi has been anchoring fun videos for PBKS and is often seen travelling to the venues along with the players.
9. Deepika Ghose
Deepika Ghose became popular while cheering for her favourite team Royal Challengers Bangalore during an IPL match in 2019. Later fans called her the ‘RCB girl’. According to reports, Deepika is a dancer and choreographer.