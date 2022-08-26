From Kaviya Maran, Aditi Hundia to Malti Chahar - Meet top most 'Beautiful' cricket fans who stole the show

Cricket is one of the most loved sports around the world and has a massive fan following. People are crazy about the game, especially in a country like India. Besides brilliant batting and bowling performances, there’s more that makes a match interesting. Thanks to the cameraman, we get to see so many gorgeous cricket fans attending the match.

Over the year, a lot of beautiful fans appeared during the matches on our television screens. However, a few of them became an internet sensation.

​Here, in this article, we bring you a few of the beautiful cricket fans, who became an overnight sensation after they appeared in a match. Have a look-