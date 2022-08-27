Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry

Apart from cricket, an India-Pakistan encounter is often filled with interesting, perhaps iconic incidents.

When it comes to political relations, India and Pakistan are far from friends, but when it comes to cricketing relations between the two countries, things are lot more friendly.

After a nine-month break, one of the greatest rivalries in cricket is poised to resurface. Cricket fans all around the world have been kept away from the high-octane action between India and Pakistan, and the hype for the giants is enormous.

India, the defending champion, will try to defend their title and continue on the path that would lead them to the World T20I, which will be played in Australia later this year.

This year's Asia Cup will be played in a 20-over format, and all competing Asian nations will get a taste of what the World Cup may have in store for them.

Apart from cricket, an India-Pakistan encounter is often filled with interesting, perhaps iconic incidents. Lets revisits some famous high intense rivalry between India- Pakistan.