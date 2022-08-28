Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup match, meet beautiful WAGs of Pakistani players

Just like fans may get to see wives of Indian cricketers cheering for their husbands, the wives of Pakistani players may also be seen in the stands.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 28, 2022, 03:38 PM IST

From Anushka Sharma, and Dhanashree Verma, to Natasa Stankovic and Ritika Sajdeh, the wives of Indian cricketers never shy away from cheering for their husbands from the stands. All of them are a constant feature in IPL matches, and we may get to see many Indian WAGs making their way to Dubai to cheer for India when they take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. 

Similarly, fans may also get to see the WAGs of Pakistani cricketers in the stands too, rooting for their husbands. Ahead of the high-octane India-Pakistan match, meet the beautiful WAGs of Pakistani players. 

1. Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza
1/5

India's ace Tennis icon, Sania Mirza is married to Shoaib Malik. The couple dated secretly for a long time before getting married in 2010. They were blessed with a baby boy named Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018, and on many occasions, Sania has been unrightfully targeted by Indian fans during India-Pakistan games. 

2. Samiya Arzoo

Samiya Arzoo
2/5

The wife of Pakistani all-rounder Hasan Ali, Samiya Arzoo hails from India's Haryana. She's a big fan of Virat Kohli. Her family is settled in Delhi, and by profession, Samiya is a flight engineer with Emirates Airlines.

3. Shaheen Afridi's fiance - Aqsa

Shaheen Afridi's fiance - Aqsa
3/5

Shaheen Afridi fell in love with the eldest daughter of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. Aqsa and Shaheen are already engaged, however, their marriage date hasn't been confirmed yet. Shaheen has been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 through injury, but he's with the team in Dubai, undergoing rehab. 

 

4. Narjis Khatun

Narjis Khatun
4/5

Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir first met his to-be wife Narjis Khatun while he was serving a prison term for being guilty in a spot-fixing scandal. The duo got married to each other in 2016 and were blessed with a baby girl in 2017. 

5. Sana Murad

Sana Murad
5/5

Ex-Pakistani opener Ahmad Shehzad is married to Sana Murad. The couple tied the knot back in September 19, 2015. They have a beautiful baby boy together named Ali Ahmed. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 435 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.