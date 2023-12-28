Headlines

Watch: Irfan Pathan apologizes to Sunil Gavaskar on live TV; India legend refuses to accept - Here's why

Pathan was eloquently explaining Rahul's impeccable balance during his remarkable innings of 101 against South Africa in the 1st Test at Centurion.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 08:24 PM IST

Sunil Gavaskar was not inclined to accept Irfan Pathan's apology on live TV, even after being mesmerized by the former India all-rounder's exceptional analysis of KL Rahul's batting. Pathan was eloquently explaining Rahul's impeccable balance during his remarkable innings of 101 against South Africa in the 1st Test at Centurion. 

Pathan's batting prognosis was so accurate that Gavaskar stood there in awe, completely captivated by every word that escaped his lips. Realizing that he may have been speaking for an extended period, Irfan humbly issued a soft apology, saying, "Sorry, sir," to Gavaskar.

"See, firstly, in terms of technique, Sunny sir had mentioned how he should play underneath his head. For a batter, it's always a point of discussion as to whether he is stretching his legs forward or going back while playing the ball. In case of Rahul, he is allowing the ball to come to him, which is a must. But besides that, a brilliant aspect of his batting was the position of his bat. The angle of the bat is not in line with his hands - it's slightly behind. What that does is that you get that little extra time. Otherwise, you will fumble and end up playing the ball on your toes. That's where the chances of edge increased," Pathan said during the lunch interval on Day 1.

"Sir sorry," he added, before Gavaskar said, 'no problem'. But if you keep the bat at that angle, you have time. This is actually a masterclass for young boys. If there is help in the pitch, you can actually hold the bat softly."

Gavaskar chimed in, expressing his refusal to accept Irfan's apology. He believed that listening to Pathan had been a valuable learning experience for him too.

"He said sorry to me but I won't accept it because today I have also learnt something new. As long as you stay a student of the game, you will always learn and it will only benefit you. I had never thought about it but this is such a deep insight in terms of technique. I am not at all surprised because he is an all-rounder. He has studied Rahul's batting from a bowler's point of view," Gavaskar replied.

READ| SA vs IND, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma registers unwanted record after 8-ball duck in 2nd innings vs South Africa

