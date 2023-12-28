SA vs IND, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma registers unwanted record after 8-ball duck in 2nd innings vs South Africa

Kagiso Rabada cleaned up Rohit Sharma's middle stump with a ball for the ages on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma is currently experiencing a dismal performance as both a batter and captain in the first Test against South Africa. In the second innings, he was swiftly dismissed without even scoring a single run, having faced only 8 balls. His inability to handle Kagiso Rabada's bowling resulted in a clean bowled dismissal. Adding to India's woes, Yashasvi Jaiswal also fell short, managing a mere 5 runs.

It is worth noting that Rohit Sharma has now matched Virender Sehwag's record for the highest number of ducks in international cricket for India.

Most Ducks for India (While bat at Top 7)

34 – Virat Kohli (575 Innings)

34 – Sachin Tendulkar (782)

31 – Virender Sehwag (430)

31 – Rohit Sharma (483)

29 – Sourav Ganguly (484)

In the Boxing Day Test, Rohit managed to score a mere 5 runs during the first innings. Unfortunately, the visitors were all out for a total of 245, with KL Rahul being the standout performer, achieving a remarkable century.

Rabada showcased his exceptional skills by taking 5 wickets. In response, the host nation displayed their dominance by amassing a formidable 408 runs on the scoreboard. Dean Elgar led the charge with an impressive 185 runs, while Marco Jansen remained unbeaten at 84 and David Bedingham contributed with a solid 56.

Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, exhibited his bowling prowess by claiming four wickets. Additionally, Mohammed Siraj dismissed two batters, adding to the team's success.

READ| Watch: David Warner receives standing ovation after final Test innings at MCG, gives away gloves to fan