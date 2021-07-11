Watch: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic does a cat walk in her room, video goes VIRAL

Serbian model and actress Natasa Stankovic is very active on social media and her latest cat-walking video is being loved by the fans.

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic is known for her style and glamour. Natasa, who is very active on social media, keeps sharing her photos and videos regularly and the fans have been loving it.

Serbian model and actress Natasa, who regularly posts photos of herself, the sexy photoshoots she does and cozy moments with her husband Hardik Pandya and her son Agastya has now posted a video catwalking in her room. Natasa shared a video on her Instagram, where is walking as if she is walking on a ramp in a fashion show with a small bag in her hand.

As soon as she posted the video, it went viral and the fans have been loving it. She is seen wearing a multicolour crop top and a black colour flair black pants. Her husband Hardik loved her walk as he commented with fire and loved eyes emojis.

The video has received over 1 lakh likes within just six hours and it is being loved the fans.

Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, is in Sri Lanka with the Shikhar Dhawan-led ide for the limited-overs tour consisting of three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting July 18 in Colombo.