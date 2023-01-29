Watch: Babar Azam’s father reveals shocking details of Pakistan captain’s childhood, video goes viral

File photo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is on cloud nine these days as the star batter has recently won both the 'ODI Cricketer of the Year' and the 'Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men's Cricketer of 2022'.

The right-handed batsman has been in superb form in 2022 as he amassed 679 runs in nine matches, averaging an impressive 84.87 and boasting a strike rate of 90.77. He notched three centuries and five half-centuries, with the only blemish on his record being his dismissal for 1 in the third ODI of the series in Multan in 2022.

But Babar Azam’s journey to the top has not been easy as he has faced many difficulties in his life. There was a time when Babar used to remain hungry due to crisis of food at home. In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Babar Azam's father Azam Siddique can be heard saying that there used to be food for only one person and if I used to eat the food then Babar would have had to remain hungry. In the video, Babar Azam also recalls his old days and gets emotional.

In the video, Babar Azam's father said, “I had skin allergy and I used to sit outside the stadium when Babar used to play inside. We had money for one person’ food only. Babad used to ask, ‘Papa, have you eaten your food. I used to say - yes I have eaten my food. This way we used to lie to each other.”

It is a well-known fact that Babar’s father has been a strong pillar of support for the Pakistan skipper. For his part, Babar’s father dedicated his son’s award to the little boys who carry big kit bags to playground daily to fulfill their dreams of becoming a cricketer.