Watch: Avesh Khan takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Brandon King in the 4th T20I

Avesh Khan took a brilliant catch on his bowling follow-through to dismiss West Indies opening batsman Brandon King.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 11:49 PM IST

Watch: Avesh Khan takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Brandon King in the 4th T20I
Avesh Khan taking catch

Avesh Khan received a lot of criticism after the 2nd T20I match of the series as he conceded 10 runs off 2 deliveries and because of this, West Indies went on to lose the game but the Indian fast bowler gave a befitting reply to his critics during the 4th T20I match.

Avesh Khan came to bowl the 2nd over for the Indian team and took a brilliant catch in the 4th delivery of his over.

He was bowling to the West Indies opener Brandon King and he tried to go for a lofted straight drive, Avesh Khan who was still in his bowling follow-through grabbed the brilliant catch. Watch the video below.

Talking about the match, the Indian team achieved a huge total of 191 runs for the loss of 5 wickets with Rishabh Pant scoring the most number of runs for the team and well supported by good cameos of Sanju Samson and Axar Patel.

As we type, West Indies require 91 runs in 8 overs with 4 wickets in hand.

