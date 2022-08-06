Search icon
Harshal Patel ruled out of the Asia cup due to the Rip injury

BCCI on Saturday confirmed that pacer Harshal Patel has been ruled out of the fourth and fifth T20Is against West Indies due to an injury.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 10:10 PM IST

Harshal Patel

The board said in a statement that Harshal is yet to recover from his rib injury and this is the reason behind him being ruled out of the series. It is important to note that Harshal did not feature in a single match in the ongoing T20I series.

The BCCI didn't make it clear whether Harshal, who hasn't played a single game on the ongoing white-ball tour, picked up the injury after reaching the Caribbean or if he was carrying the injury from the earlier tour of England. He did play all three T20Is in England, with middling returns - four wickets at an average of 23.25 and an economy rate of 8.45 - even as India won 2-1.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul is all but set to return for Asia Cup. The senior batsman has been away from action since IPL 2022 due to different reasons. He recently underwent a surgery and was slated to tour WI but was ruled out of the series due to COVID-19.

Apart from Rahul, Virat Kohli also looks set to make his India return. The former national captain has been on a rest from the game since the England tour.

 

