'Was very impatient before, changed since I met Anushka': Virat Kohli on wife's influence on his life

From being aggressive on the field to being calm off-field, India captain Virat Kohli's attitude towards game and life has changed drastically.

The skipper, however, opened up saying that his marriage to Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma has brought out a lot of change in him.

The couple were speaking about their lives and careers in an online session with students. They spoke about how to get motivated when Kohli credited Anushka for improving his temperament.

“To be honest the patience bit I have learned ever since I and Anushka met each other. I was very impatient before,” said Kohli.

The couple had met in 2013 when they were filming for a shampoo advertisement. “The learnings from one another that we have had, looking at her personality, looking at her composure in situations has really inspired me to fight it out,” Kohli said.

“Even when things are tough you have to swallow your ego and keep being there in adversity, keep fighting your way out, and eventually you will find a way,” he added. “So that’s what I have seen her do and I have learnt from that.”

The batsman also spoke about how he applied the learnings when he feels situations are going against him. “Sometimes you have to bat in a Test match for two hours for 20 runs but the team wants you do that. So you should be able to do that,” he said.

The cricketer spoke about the time he faced rejections in state selections. “The first time I was rejected in the state selections, I remember it was late at night and I just cried. I howled till about three in the morning and I could not believe it ,” Kohli said.

“Because I scored well, everything was going perfectly for me. I performed till I reached that stage and I was rejected,” he said.