Virat Kohli returns home from South Africa ahead of 2-match Test series, Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out

Veteran Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has returned home due to a family emergency just before the Test series against South Africa, set to commence in Centurion on December 26th. While the exact nature of the emergency remains undisclosed, sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have confirmed that Kohli will rejoin the team ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Johannesburg.

Kohli has been absent from the Indian squad since their heart-wrenching loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup final back in November. Consequently, he was not included in the T20I and ODI series against South Africa.

In other news, Ruturaj Gaikwad will not be participating in the two-match Test series due to an ongoing finger injury, which has failed to heal in time.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the two-Test series with ring finger fracture,” a source was quoted bas saying by news agency PTI.

“(He) hasn’t fully recovered from the blow he sustained to his ring finger while fielding in the second ODI. He remains under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team,” the BCCI had said before the third ODI.

Gaikwad, who has played six ODIs and 19 T20Is, is still awaiting his Test debut for the Indian cricket team.

