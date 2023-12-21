Meet Nikhil Chaudhary, Delhi-born all-rounder playing for Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash League

Despite the Hurricanes' loss to the Perth Scorchers by a narrow margin of nine runs, Chaudhary emerged as a standout player for his team

Nikhil Chaudhary showcased his talent as he batted for the Hobart Hurricanes, scoring an impressive 40 runs off 31 deliveries in his debut Big Bash League game. Despite the Hurricanes' loss to the Perth Scorchers by a narrow margin of nine runs, Chaudhary emerged as a standout player for his team. Not only did he contribute with the bat, but he also displayed his bowling skills by conceding only five runs in the over he bowled.

Born on May 4, 1996, in New Delhi, India, Chaudhary is one of the few Indian-Australian cricketers to have participated in the BBL. His inclusion in the tournament has added his name to the list of Indian players who have made their mark in the BBL. Chaudhary made his T20I debut during the 2016-17 Inter-State T20 tournament, representing Punjab. Since then, he has made 12 appearances for his state team.

Seeking a promising cricketing career, Chaudhary made the decision to move to Australia, where he played grade cricket in Brisbane. It was during this time that he caught the attention of the Hobart Hurricanes, who recognized his potential and recruited him. Chaudhary's disappointment with the corruption in India's cricket system was a driving factor behind his move to Australia three years ago.

His most recent competitive match in India was when he represented Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on November 27, 2019, against Mumbai. Although he only scored five runs and ended up with figures of 0-33, Chaudhary's determination and skills were evident. Additionally, he has also played two List A matches for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, facing off against Haryana and Odisha in 2017.

