Virat Kohli wins ICC Men's ODI cricketer of the Year 2023 after sensational home World Cup

Virat Kohli, a seasoned Indian batsman, was honored as the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 for his outstanding performance in the 50-over format.

Kohli had an exceptional year with the bat, achieving a remarkable record of runs during the home World Cup. His contributions were instrumental in India's journey to the final, showcasing his immense talent and skill.

Notably, he was also named the Player of the Tournament at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Virat Kohli made a remarkable comeback in 2022, and his performance in 2023 was nothing short of spectacular. He reached his peak form in ODIs and topped it off with an outstanding performance at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, earning him the prestigious Player of the Tournament title.

Throughout the World Cup, Kohli displayed his batting prowess as India's No.3. In an impressive feat, he scored at least a half-century in nine out of his eleven innings. His total runs of 765 were mind-blowing, surpassing the previous record set by Sachin Tendulkar in 2003, making him the highest-scoring individual batter in a men's Cricket World Cup.

Kohli's performance was not only about the quantity of runs but also the quality. He finished the tournament with an astonishing average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.31. Among his remarkable achievements were three centuries, including a crucial one in the semi-final against New Zealand.