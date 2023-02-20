Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Virat Kohli is afraid to even try this particular sport, details inside

Indian star batsman Virat Kohli is known for his fitness and aggressive temperament on the cricket field but it seems that Kohli is not very much interested in carrying the same aggression during physical fights.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

Virat Kohli is afraid to even try this particular sport, details inside
File photo

Indian star batsman Virat Kohli is known for his fitness and aggressive temperament on the cricket field but it seems that Kohli is not very much interested in carrying the same aggression during physical fights. In a recent video posted by him on twitter, Kohli talks about his fear for UFC Mixed martial Art. 

When asked in the video, what is that one game he is really afraid to try? The 34-year-old Delhi cricketer revealed that UFC Mixed Martial Arts is the only game that he really fears to even try. 
In the same video he talked about his favorite cheat meal, which without any doubt is Chole Bhature. A lot of times in the past he has mentioned his love for Chole Bhature and how while growing up he has enjoyed eating this on his way to home after practice.


In the video, the former India skipper also made a lot of declarations from his style to the weirdest thing he has ever eaten. He was also asked about a sport he sucked at. He told the interviewer that Golf is a game he is terrible at. 

 

Kohli is currently preparing for the third test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, which is scheduled to commence from March 1. India has taken a 2-0 lead in the 4 match test series.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Hina Khan looks impeccably hot in white coloured monokini, check pics here
In pics: Bigg Boss 16 fame Soundarya Sharma gives fashion goals in purple dress
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU January Admission 2023 Registration: Last date today to apply at ignou.ac.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.