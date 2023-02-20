Virat Kohli is afraid to even try this particular sport, details inside

File photo

Indian star batsman Virat Kohli is known for his fitness and aggressive temperament on the cricket field but it seems that Kohli is not very much interested in carrying the same aggression during physical fights. In a recent video posted by him on twitter, Kohli talks about his fear for UFC Mixed martial Art.

When asked in the video, what is that one game he is really afraid to try? The 34-year-old Delhi cricketer revealed that UFC Mixed Martial Arts is the only game that he really fears to even try.

In the same video he talked about his favorite cheat meal, which without any doubt is Chole Bhature. A lot of times in the past he has mentioned his love for Chole Bhature and how while growing up he has enjoyed eating this on his way to home after practice.

In the video, the former India skipper also made a lot of declarations from his style to the weirdest thing he has ever eaten. He was also asked about a sport he sucked at. He told the interviewer that Golf is a game he is terrible at.

Kohli is currently preparing for the third test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, which is scheduled to commence from March 1. India has taken a 2-0 lead in the 4 match test series.