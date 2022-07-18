Virat Kohli calls Ben Stokes

Virat Kohli on Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes sent the cricketing world into a frenzy after announcing his retirement from ODI cricket on 18th July, Monday, via his social media accounts. The all-rounder was part of the English team in the recently concluded ODI series against India and will play his last 50-over game in Durham against South Africa. Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli responded with a comment on his Instagram post.

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was the hero of England's 2019 World Cup final win, announced on Monday that he will be retiring from ODIs after the series opener against South Africa, which will be played at his home ground in Durham.

Kohli replied to Stokes' retirement announcement on Instagram. “You’re the most competitive bloke I’ve ever played against. Respect,” said the 33-year-old. Stokes said in the statement that England's game on Tuesday against South Africa will be his last game in the 50-over format. Check out Virat Kohli's comment.

Stokes was a key member of England's first-ever Cricket World Cup-winning team. The explosive all-rounder played an important role in helping the Three Lions lift the World Cup trophy on home soil in 2019. His biggest contribution came in the final against New Zealand at Lord's where he played an unbeaten knock of 84.

Stokes was appointed England's Test captain earlier this year. He replaced Joe Root in the role. Meanwhile Jos Buttler was named skipper of England ODI and T20I team