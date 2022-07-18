Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

England's red ball skipper Ben Stokes announces shock retirement from ODI format

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Monday made a surprise announcement to retire from ODI cricket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 05:54 PM IST

England's red ball skipper Ben Stokes announces shock retirement from ODI format
Ben Stokes

The 31-year-old will play his last ODI against South Africa at his home ground in Durham on Tuesday. Stokes' ODI career will forever be remembered for his Player-of-the-Match performance in the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord's.

READ: Hardik Pandya shares a heartfelt video of his rehab to team India comeback - Watch

His unbeaten 84 helped to send the match into a Super Over as England claimed their first 50-over World Cup title in the most thrilling of circumstances. Stokes, who is England's Test captain, has scored 2919 runs in 104 ODIs and taken 74 wickets.

"I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format.

"This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way," he said in an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
England's red ball skipper Ben Stokes announces shock retirement from ODI format
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.