England's red ball skipper Ben Stokes announces shock retirement from ODI format

Ben Stokes

The 31-year-old will play his last ODI against South Africa at his home ground in Durham on Tuesday. Stokes' ODI career will forever be remembered for his Player-of-the-Match performance in the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord's.

His unbeaten 84 helped to send the match into a Super Over as England claimed their first 50-over World Cup title in the most thrilling of circumstances. Stokes, who is England's Test captain, has scored 2919 runs in 104 ODIs and taken 74 wickets.

"I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format.

"This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way," he said in an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement.