Virat Kohli becomes highest ranked Indian batsman in ICC ODI rankings, Ishan Kishan jumps 117 spots

Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan make big gains in latest ICC rankings

Virat Kohli scored a century in ODI cricket after 40 months, and it helped the talismanic batsman become the highest-ranked Indian player in ICC's latest ODI rankings for men. Ishan Kishan, who smashed a double century in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh, also made massive gains.

Kohli played a sublime knock of 113 runs in just 91 balls at Chattogram on Sunday, which was his first ODI ton since August 2019. The 34-year-old hence climbed two spots and rose to 8th place in the latest set of ICC ODI rankings released on Wednesday.

Kishan meanwhile slammed a record-breaking 210 off 131 balls, and he has jumped 117 spots to rise to 37th in the latest rankings. After impressing in the second ODI, Shreyas Iyer also jumped five places from the 20th to the 15th spot.

As far as the Indian pacers are concerned, Mohammed Siraj jumped four spots to rise to 22nd place, while there have been good performances from Bangladesh players who reaped the rewards in the latest rankings.

Test skipper Shakib Al Hasan rose to eighth in the bowler's rankings, while Mehidy Hasan rose to third place in the all-rounder's rankings.

In the Test rankings, Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne consolidated his position at the top with a career-best 937 rating points after compiling his third three-figure knock in the two-match series against the West Indies.

The 28-year-old now has a lead of 62 rating points over second-placed Steve Smith and is tied with Kohli for the 11th-best rating points ever in the list led by Australia great Don Bradman, who went as high as 961 rating points.

Travis Head is back in the top 10 after his Player of the Match effort of 175 and 38 not out helped record a 419-run win over the West Indies to consolidate his team's top position in the WTC points table.

Head has gained six slots to reach the seventh position, in the process overtaking the India pair of Rohit Sharma (10th) and Virat Kohli (12th) among others.

With inputs from PTI