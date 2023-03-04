Viral video: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple after 3rd Test vs Australia, watch

Virat Kohli and Anushka at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple

Former India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are religious people and they keep on visiting temples to take blessings of the almighty.

Now, Kohli and Anushka were spotted at the iconic Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Madhya Pradesh. The videos and photos of Kohli and Anushka’s visit to the temple has now gone viral on the social media. In a viral video, Virat Kohli can be seen getting some words of advice from the temple’s priest.

Here’s the viral video:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/Rddxgj8wRB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Australia defeated India by nine wickets in the third Test at Indore on Friday (March 3). Spinner Nathan Lyon was the star of the match as he grabbed eight Indian wickets in the second innings to bundle out the hosts for just 163 runs.

With this win, Australia have booked a place in the World Test Championship final and India will now try to register a victory in the 4th Test at Ahmedabad to seal a berth in the WTC final.

If Australia beat India in the fourth Test and Sri Lanka beat New Zealand 2-0 in their upcoming series then India will fail to qualify for the WTC final. So, Rohit Sharma and Co will need to defeat Australia in Ahmedabad to book a ticket for WTC final.

“We haven’t thought about it yet (WCT final), we have sometime to think about what we need to do there (Ahmedabad Test). We need to regroup and try and understand what we did right in the first 2 games. We need to understand, no matter what the pitches are, you gotta come out and do the job. We need to keep it simple and follow the plan,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.