Viral video: MS Dhoni gives autograph on fan's shoes, netizens call him 'lucky' - Watch

Dhoni can be seen graciously autographing the man's Nike shoes, creating a truly memorable moment.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 04:00 PM IST

A heartwarming video capturing a delightful interaction between MS Dhoni, a cricket legend, and one of his devoted fans has recently been circulating on social media. In the clip, Dhoni can be seen graciously autographing the man's Nike shoes, creating a truly memorable moment. This heartwarming gesture has sparked a range of reactions from viewers, with numerous individuals suggesting that the lucky fan should consider framing his cherished footwear.

The video was originally shared on Instagram by user Siddharth Kerketta, quickly gaining traction and capturing the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

“Thank you MS Dhoni for making my day and giving an autograph on my Nike Air Jordan powder blue,” he wrote.

Watch: 

The video was posted six days ago, and since then, it has garnered over 1.8 million views, with the numbers continuing to rise. Additionally, the post has received numerous likes and comments, further solidifying its popularity.

“You should frame it,” posted an Instagram user. “You are one lucky guy,” added another. “I also want an autograph from the legend MS Dhoni,” expressed a third.

In a previous instance, another video featuring MS Dhoni's interaction with one of his fans went viral. The footage showcases Mahi using his t-shirt to clean a fan's bike before graciously signing his autograph on it. This heartfelt gesture from the esteemed cricketer has truly resonated with people, capturing their admiration and affection.

