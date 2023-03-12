UPW vs MI WPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women

Headlines

Priyamani shares major update on her, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man Season 3: 'We will start shoot…'

Land for Job scam: Delhi court summons RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav

'Sanatan Dharma' remark row: SC issues notice to Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu government

Priyanka Chopra 'excited' to be at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding with Malti, Nick Jonas won't attend: Report

Mukesh Ambani’s mall flooded with Apple fans as Apple iPhone 15 goes on sale, billionaire to earn big

Priyamani shares major update on her, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man Season 3: ‘We will start shoot…’

Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah as Pakistan unveil World Cup 2023 squad

Viral video: Desi woman's fiery dance to SRK's 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' will make your jaw drop

ODI World Cup: Most runs by Indian batter in each edition

AI reimagines Friends characters as kids

World Cup 2023: Pakistan squad announced

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Women's Reservation Bill: Women MPs Celebrate With PM Modi At Parliament As Bill Passed In RS

'Hum Bhi Darre Hue They...': Vicky Kaushal On Fate Of Mid-budget Films After Pandemic | Interview

Priyamani shares major update on her, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man Season 3: ‘We will start shoot…’

Atlee explains formula of giving SRK, Sanjay Dutt 'mass moments' in Jawan: 'If director loves an actor...' | Exclusive

Priyanka Chopra 'excited' to be at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding with Malti, Nick Jonas won't attend: Report

UPW vs MI WPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women

The UP Warriors Women's team has recently bounced back from a slump with a resounding 10-wicket victory over the struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

The UP Warriors Women's team is set to face off against the in-form Mumbai Indians Women's team in the 10th match of the WPL 2023 at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, March 12th. 

The UP Warriors Women's team has recently bounced back from a slump with a resounding 10-wicket victory over the struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game. 

The star spinners, Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone, proved to be too much for RCB as they were bowled out for a mere 138 runs. Captain Alyssa Healy then led the charge with an impressive 96* off 47, allowing her team to chase down the target in just 13 overs without losing a single wicket. 

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians have maintained their impressive form with a third consecutive win in their latest match against the Delhi Capitals.

Match Details:

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women, Match 10, WPL 2023

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Date and Time: March 12, 07:30 PM IST

UPW vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Alyssa Healy, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque

UPW vs MI My Dream11 team

Alyssa Healy, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque

