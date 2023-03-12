UPW vs MI WPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women

The UP Warriors Women's team has recently bounced back from a slump with a resounding 10-wicket victory over the struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game.

The UP Warriors Women's team is set to face off against the in-form Mumbai Indians Women's team in the 10th match of the WPL 2023 at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, March 12th.

The UP Warriors Women's team has recently bounced back from a slump with a resounding 10-wicket victory over the struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game.

The star spinners, Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone, proved to be too much for RCB as they were bowled out for a mere 138 runs. Captain Alyssa Healy then led the charge with an impressive 96* off 47, allowing her team to chase down the target in just 13 overs without losing a single wicket.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians have maintained their impressive form with a third consecutive win in their latest match against the Delhi Capitals.

Match Details:

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women, Match 10, WPL 2023

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Date and Time: March 12, 07:30 PM IST

UPW vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Alyssa Healy, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque

UPW vs MI My Dream11 team

Alyssa Healy, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque

