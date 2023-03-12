Pakistan Super League Live Streaming: When and where to watch PSL 2023 matches live in India?

Pakistan Super League 2023

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi are gearing up for an exciting showdown in Match No. 29 of the Pakistan Super League 2023, scheduled for Sunday, March 12. The match will be held at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

The United, led by Shadab Khan, are currently ranked third in the table with 12 points and an impressive net run rate of +0.500. While they have already secured their spot in the playoffs, they have plenty of motivation to come out on top against the Zalmi.

If the United team secures a victory, they will solidify their position in the top two and advance to the Qualifier, where they will face off against Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars. However, if they suffer a loss, they will have to face Peshawar Zalmi in the first Eliminator and win three consecutive matches to claim the title.

On the other hand, the Zalmi team has already secured a spot in the playoffs. Regardless of the outcome of their next game, they will face either Multan Sultans or the United team in the first Eliminator. The United team will enter the game after a crushing defeat to the Qalandars by 119 runs.

Talking about the second game of the day, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will face off in Match No.30 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Despite the excitement surrounding this match, it is ultimately inconsequential as the fate of both teams has already been decided. The Qalandars, led by the talented Shaheen Shah Afridi, have secured their spot at the top of the table, while the Kings were unfortunately knocked out of the championship earlier.

While the outcome of this game may not have a significant impact on the standings, it still promises to be an exciting match-up between two talented teams. Fans can expect to see some impressive performances from both sides as they battle it out on the field.

Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has secured the broadcasting rights for the highly anticipated PSL 2023 in India. As a result, viewers can tune in to Sony and Sony Six HD channels to catch the live telecast of the league. Additionally, the Sony Liv app and website will offer live streaming of the tournament, ensuring that fans can enjoy the action from anywhere.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Probable XIs

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshad Iqbal

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Probable XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings: Adam Rossington (wk), Matthew Wade, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Muhammad Musa

