Ghaziabad to Noida Airport RRTS: List of 25 stations revealed, top speed to be...

Meet man, an Indian, bought UK Queen's SUV, owns cars worth over Rs 100 crore, he is Pune's richest man's...

UPW vs DC WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals

UPW vs DC Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 4 between UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 10:10 AM IST

The Women's Premier League's second season kicked off energetically with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals facing each other in Bengaluru. Mumbai Indians, the defending champions, clinched a thrilling last-ball win over Delhi Capitals, thanks to Sajeevan Sajana's six. The next clash for Delhi Capitals is against UP Warriorz at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

Alice Capsey, the 19-year-old English all-rounder, showcased her talent by scoring a stellar half-century and taking two wickets for Delhi Capitals. She remains a key choice for Dream11 enthusiasts. Keep an eye on Vrinda Dinesh from UP Warriorz, who fetched an impressive Rs 1.3 crore in the WPL 2024 auction. Tahlia McGrath, Marizanne Kapp, Sophie Ecclestone, and Shafali Verma are solid picks for your Dream11 team. Stay tuned for an exciting continuation of the Women's Premier League season.

Match Details

Match: UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women, Match 4, Women’s Premier League 2024

Date and Time: February 26, 2024, Monday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming: JioCinema

UPW-W vs DC-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Shefali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh

Allrounders: Alice Capsey, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

UPW-W vs DC-W My Dream11 Team

 Alyssa Healy, Shefali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh,  Alice Capsey, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

