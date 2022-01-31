U-19 World Cup: Meet CRPF personnel's son Ravi Kumar, the new hero of cricket

A CRPF personnel's son Ravi Kumar has emerged as the new hero from the U-19 World Cup being played in West Indies. Ravi, a left-arm seamer, who hails from Odisha's Maoist-affected Rayagada district, took three wickets for 14 runs to set up India's five-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Saturday.

This victory has helped India secure a place in the semifinals of U-19 World Cup. The Uttar Pradesh-born Ravi, followed footsteps of Mohammed Shami and played for Bengal. On Saturday he ended with excellent figures of 7-1-14-3 as Bangladesh were all out for 111 in 37.1 overs.

At the age of 13 years, Ravi Kumar started playing in the second division before quickly leaping to first division. However, he had his share of struggles. He was selected in an U-16 team but his name was removed after some tests. But whenever he felt defeated, he sought motivation from his father.

Ravi Kumar's father Rajinder Singh works as an Assistant Sub Inspector with CRPF. The 18-year-old had his share of twists and turns before he became the pace spearhead for India in the tournament. The left-arm pacer who played for Ballygunge United had come for U-16 Bengal trials in 2019 but was rejected after he failed to clear the Bone test for age verification.

Fate however changed for the good. Late last year, he was picked for Bengal's U-19 team for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. His success earned him a place in the Challengers Trophy, a tri-series at home and the Asia Cup. Ravi has just one wish now that people follow him and say 'we have to be like him', quoted a leading daily.