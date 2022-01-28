ICC U19 World Cup 2022, IND U19 vs BAN U19 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh match in India

In a bid to win an unprecedented fifth ICC Under-19 World Cup, India will face off against defending champions Bangladesh in the quarterfinal fixture on Saturday.

Despite losing some players to covid, the Indian colts stamped their authority in Group B as they defeated all of South Africa, Ireland and Uganda to progress as group winners.

Bangladesh meanwhile tasted defeat in their opening encounter against England but responded well by beating UAE and Canada in their subsequent games.

India will go into this fixture as favourites having already defeated the Bangla Tigers in the semifinals of the U19 Asia Cup last year.

Here are all the details you need to know about India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 quarterfinal clash in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022:

Where will the quarterfinal match between India U19 vs Bangladesh U19​ take place?

The quarterfinal match between India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 will be held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

When and what time will the quarterfinal match between India U19 vs Bangladesh U19​ take place?

The quarterfinal match between India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 is slated to begin at 6:30 PM IST, on Saturday, January 29.

Which channel will telecast the quarterfinal match between ​India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 in India?

The quarterfinal match between India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the quarterfinal match between India U19 vs Bangladesh U19​ in India?

The quarterfinal match between India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.